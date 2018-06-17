Jeremy Renner Trolls Hawkeye Fans With ‘Tag’ Teaser

Nearly two months after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the lack of Clint Barton in the movie has itself turned into a meme. Now Jeremy Renner, the actor behind Barton – the former SHIELD agent more commonly known as Hawkeye – is doing whatever he can to stoke the flames.

Taking to Instagram, Renner shared a teaser for his latest movie Tag in the vein of Avengers: Infinity War marketing.

The video, which can be seen in its entirety above, uses the same exact typography and styling as the Infinity War television spots. Renner then rubbed salt in the wound of Hawkeye fans be adding a couple Marvel-theme hashtags like “#whereishawkeye” and “#marvelmania.”

Although he was entirely absent from Infinity War, fans can expect Renner to reprise his role as Barton in the yet-untitled Avengers 4 movie coming out next year. According to Renner, Avengers 4 will be “awesome.”

“Everybody’s got to bite their tongue. But if you like Infinity War, there’s some stuff to come,” Renner told USA Today. “What I do know is it’s going to be awesome.”

Renner went on to express his thoughts on fans getting slightly agitated his character wasn’t in Infinity War.

“It’s a nice feeling, I suppose,” Renner said of fan response to Hawkeye’s absence. “I think the Russo brothers got way too many death threats. I’m like, ‘Wow, dude, that’s intense. I’m sorry!’”

According to Joe Russo, one of the two directors of Infinity War and Avengers 4, the absence of Hawkeye plays into Marvel Studios’ long game with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters,” Russo explained. “There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

