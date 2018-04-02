Korean ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Released

Marvel Korea has released a Korean language trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

The trailer includes scenes featuring Thanos, the Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, including one of Iron Man officially inducting Spider-Man into the Avengers.

See the trailer above.

To go along with becoming an official member of the Avengers, Peter Parker will be getting a new Spider-Man costume designed by Tony Stark. The “Iron Spider” outfit features abilities similar to those in Iron Man’s own armor. A Chinese poster for Avengers: Infinity War offered the best look yet at the Iron Spider suit.

Avengers: Infinity War is said to be both the finale to ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and also an origin story for the film’s villain, Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.