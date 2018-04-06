Save up to 20% on Four Different ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Sets

It’s only been a little over a month since LEGO debuted their collection of sets based on Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, the movie isn’t even out yet – but these facts didn’t stop Amazon from running discounts on four of the seven new sets. Below you’ll find links and descriptions for each of the sets available in the sale. Just keep in mind that there are spoilery elements to some of the sets.

76107 – Thanos: Ultimate Battle: 674 pieces | $56 (20% Off)

“Fly into conflict on an uncharted planet aboard The Guardians’ Ship with Iron Man, Star-Lord and Gamora in this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76107 Thanos: Ultimate Battle set. The Guardians’ Ship features an opening cockpit for 2 minifigures seated on the space scooter, stud shooters, plus an opening rear compartment with capacity for 2 minifigures and the Infinity Gauntlet and stand. The Infinity Gauntlet, which has attachment points for the included Infinity Stone and other collectible Infinity Stone elements, can be attached to the Thanos big figure. This exciting set features 3 minifigures with assorted weapons and 10 Power Burst elements.”

76102 – Thor’s Weapon Quest: 223 pieces | $16.44 (18% off)

“Join Thor, Rocket and Groot on a thrilling Avengers mission with LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76102 Thor’s Weapon Quest. This super hero toy features an Escape Pod with an opening cockpit for 3 minifigures and 2 stud shooters, plus a space station with a cosmic power source, weapon and features, the Infinity Stone element and stand, 3 minifigures and 10 Power Burst elements.”

76103 – Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack: 416 pieces | $32.44 (19% off)

“Stage an awesome battle at the Wakandan wall with Vision, Shuri and Black Panther against Corvus Glaive and an Outrider with this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76103 Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack set. The wall features a lever-operated opening gate, tower with rotating, dual stud-shooting turrets, hidden disc shooter, Wakandan lab with flip function and the Infinity Stone element. The bad guys are attacking with a Thresher launcher—hit the right spot on the wall with the Thresher to activate the lab’s flip function. This super hero toy also includes 5 minifigures.”

76104 – The Hulkbuster Smash-Up: 375 pieces | $24.44 (19% off)

“Overpower Proxima Midnight and the Outrider with Bruce Banner’s Hulkbuster in this LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76104 The Hulkbuster Smash-Up set. The posable Hulkbuster features an opening minifigure cockpit and bashing arm function. This action-packed set also includes a ball-shooting gun turret with an opening rear compartment containing the Infinity Stone element, Falcon’s buildable wings with a detachable Redwing drone element and 4 minifigures.”

The rest of the LEGO Avengers: Infinity War lineup is available to order here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.