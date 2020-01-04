Avengers: Infinity War Meme Shows How Much Thanos Loves Choking People

It’s 2020, which means the long-awaited Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to kick off this year. However, the promise of new and exciting stories isn’t stopping fans from having some fun with older Marvel content. In fact, a fan recently took the to the r/MarvelMemes subreddit to share a hilarious observation about Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. According to the meme, Thanos has a bit of a thing for choking. In the movie, he managed to get his hands around the necks of Hulk, Loki, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Vision. You can check out the post below:

“Strong choking games from Thanos,” u/tanimashfaq4 wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Thanos, we need to talk. Costume doesn’t equal Consent,” u/aDragonsAle wrote.

“…and only killed two of them intentionally. Dude’s got a lot of practice in this arena, I’ll give him that…,” u/Pcope91 added.

“All these chokings, and not one of these witty characters even TRIED winking at him? Missed opportunity,” u/Amber423 joked.

