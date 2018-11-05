Disney Fans Can’t Unsee ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Moment in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel Cinematic Universe memes are almost as fun as seeing the movies themselves, and one of the latest memes makes a big connection between Avengers: Infinity War and the Disney animated film, Lilo & Stitch.

Be warned, though, as the meme itself advises, once you see this, you will not be able to unsee it:

What you see above are two big characters from the Lilo & Stitch franchise, Captain Gantu and the Grand Councilwoman. Gantu was, of course, the main villain in the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch movie – a brutish Captain of the Galactic Federation who preferred an authoritarian approach to peacekeeping, arresting any alleged criminals with hesitation or the usual considerations of good vs. evil the Federation tried to weigh. The Grand Councilwoman is a tough but fair proponent of galactic order, and was nearly removed from power by the schemes of Dr. Hamsterviel. She serves as Leader of the United Galactic Federation.

Obviously, in terms of character, Gantu and Grand Councilwoman are a far cry from “children of Thanos” Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw. If anything, Gantu would be more akin to Thanos rather than a simple henchman, While Grand Councilwoman would be more like Odin. However, the visual similarity between these Lilo & Stitch and Avengers: Infinity War scenes seems pretty evident; as a lot of fans are feeling it, even if they don’t recognize the animated movie being referenced.

A lot of Marvel fans were excited to see The Black Order make the jump from the pages of the “Infinity” comic book storyline to the big screen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – unfortunately, the all were killed in Thanos’ war to obtain all of the Infinity Stones, and cause “The Snap” that wiped out half of all life in the universe. There are some fans who speculate that The Black Order could return along with so many other MCU villains, once the events of The Snap are set right in Avengers 4. It’s a fine hope to hold onto, so long as no one is holding their breath for it.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.