Artist Imagines Miles Morales’ Introduction to the MCU After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

We may never know just how much the Marvel Cinematic Universe is impacted by Avengers: Infinity War, but a new piece of art shows one compelling effect of “The Snappening”.

Artist Stephen Byrne recently shared how he sees the after effects of the event play out, especially on those in the orbit of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The art shows May Parker (Marissa Tomei) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) both mourning Peter’s absence, before cutting to Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) watching the coverage on TV. Aaron then disappears into dust, as his nephew Miles Morales watches behind him. Miles then zips open his jacket, revealing his Spider-Man costume, as he jumps out of the window to go save the city.

After the Snap 2. SPOILERS. pic.twitter.com/ATfWJjDQzm — Stephen Byrne (@StephenByrne86) June 3, 2018

It’s a pretty cinematic sequence of events (much like Byrne’s previous piece, which shows the tragic aftermath of the Battle of Wakanda), and it’s one that would certainly be an easy way to explain Miles Morales’ MCU debut. And while it’s too early to tell if Miles will play any sort of role in Avengers 4 – especially with the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse debuting later this year – it sounds like those involved with the franchise would love for it to happen.

“I mean, I always wanted Donald [Glover] to be in this movie,” Spider-Man: Homecoming director Watts told ComicBook.com last year. “That was one of my first ideas, just because I knew… I remember all the excitement surrounding him being Spider-Man, you know? And I was like, ‘If he’s going to be in this movie, who could he be?’ So, we’re not saying anything specifically, but Aaron Davis having a nephew in New York City… I wouldn’t say it’s a definite hint, but I think it definitely opens that door.”

“That would be something that I would be very up for doing, it’s something that I would really, really hope to happen,” Holland explained to ComicBook.com. “I think Miles Morales is a great character, I think it would be fantastic to have an actor of color playing a superhero on screen and I just think it’s going to be something very cool and something very exciting for this universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.