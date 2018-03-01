Marvel

The Internet Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Getting an Earlier Release Date

So, how are you feeling, Marvel fans?

Marvel Studios just dropped a pretty major surprise on fans, moving the release date of Avengers: Infinity War up a week. While the film was initially expected to debut on May 4th, it will now open a week earlier, on April 27th.

It’s safe to say that this is a bold move – but one that Marvel fans are pretty pleasantly surprised to see. Not only does it heavily consolidate the film’s release – preventing spoilers from leaking out of earlier markets – but it gives the film a bit more breathing room before the releases of Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

And considering the ever-growing amount of hype around Infinity War, it’s safe to say that Marvel fans are ecstatic about the news. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

