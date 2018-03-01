The Internet Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Getting an Earlier Release Date

So, how are you feeling, Marvel fans?

Marvel Studios just dropped a pretty major surprise on fans, moving the release date of Avengers: Infinity War up a week. While the film was initially expected to debut on May 4th, it will now open a week earlier, on April 27th.

It’s safe to say that this is a bold move – but one that Marvel fans are pretty pleasantly surprised to see. Not only does it heavily consolidate the film’s release – preventing spoilers from leaking out of earlier markets – but it gives the film a bit more breathing room before the releases of Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

And considering the ever-growing amount of hype around Infinity War, it’s safe to say that Marvel fans are ecstatic about the news. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

When you find out #InfinityWar is coming a week early and you haven’t finished your #mcu marathon yet pic.twitter.com/PDBC5UPib2 — Under the Capes (@UndertheCapes) March 1, 2018

Me as soon as #InfinityWar tickets can be preordered pic.twitter.com/B6cnvtAixo — Timmura (@marabakes) March 1, 2018

Marvel bumping #InfinityWar up a week suggests there are HUGE spoilers and want a more unified global release and extreme confidence. Gangster move. — Ryan (@RoyleRedlegs) March 1, 2018

Disney’s decided to give Solo a little gift with that new #InfinityWar release date pic.twitter.com/D2Fm4uNJP0 — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) March 1, 2018

#InfinityWar IS COMING OUT APRIL 27TH OMG THE WORLD WAS NOT READY ? pic.twitter.com/pj6TchFU6u — ☀️? (@SunnyBunny_54) March 1, 2018

Me @Marvel moving up #InfinityWar out of the damn blue like this pic.twitter.com/for32lxUOH — Salad Daddy M’Baku (@darkskintdaria) March 1, 2018

