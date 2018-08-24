How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spotlighted Marvel’s Female Heroes

Avengers: Infinity War took the Marvel Cinematic Universe into some unprecedented directions — including with regards to the franchise’s gender representation.

In a recent interview with Polygon, Marvel Studios director of production and development Trinh Tran was asked how the perspective of Infinity War‘s female crew members influenced the film. As Tran explained, the most prominent example of that was the fight scene involving Okoye (Danai Gurira), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) fighting Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What really stood out in Avengers: Infinity War was Wanda, Widow and Okoye[‘s] fight against Proxima,” Tran revealed. “We really wanted to shine a spotlight on our female heroes, showing how they are as strong as their male counterparts. This was the best decision we could make for the movie. In a weird way, it shows how our heroes support each other’s unique backgrounds and mirrors Marvel’s work environment — where we are always striving to support women and embrace diversity.”

That sort of push towards female representation – both in front of and behind the screen – has become important to Marvel fans, especially as the franchise makes its way into a post-Avengers 4 landscape. Some have even pushed for Marvel to put out an all-female team-up movie, including Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly.

“Dude, there’s talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies,” Lilly told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] to make that happen.”

And as it turns out, Feige is definitely on board with the idea, as long as it comes together in the right way.

“It is an embarrassment of riches,” Feige said earlier this year. “Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita [Nyong’o], Letitia [Wright], and certainly Danai [Gurira] in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

“It is all about figuring out when and how,” Feige continued. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is going to come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.