‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Okoye Likes Starbucks Clip Released

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Avengers: Infinity War.

The new clip takes place in the kingdom of Wakanda, as Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) prepare to welcome some guests. Those guests include Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

Okoye mentions to her king that when he decided to open up Wakanda, she expected the Olympics and maybe a Starbucks. Rhodey has some fun with Bruce by tricking him into bowing before Wakanda.

While Wakanda has a significant role to play in Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman has made it clear that this is not a pseudo-sequel to Black Panther.

“Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Infinity War,” Boseman explained. “It’s not Black Panther 1.5. …I feel like we have a strong presence in the movie, but it’s its own thing.”

Boseman was more specific about Wakanda and Black Panther’s role during a visit to the set.

“You have a world problem with Thanos,” Boseman said. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

“They’re in my world. It’s interesting to have them enter our space, which is not something that happens all of the time. I think it’s important for us to give the flavor of Wakanda, and they’re immediate adjusting to our space. I think that will be part of the fun of the movie. The Guardians entering it, obviously, there’s a clash. All of it is conflict, but it’s not conflict between us necessarily. It is an emotional, psychological, social conflict.”

Fans don’t have much longer to wait to see Avengers: Infinity War for themselves. You can check out ComicBook.com’s review here.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.