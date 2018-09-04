‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Creates Hilarious ‘Parks and Recreation’ Mashup

A fan-created mashup bringing together Avengers: Infinity War and NBC “mockumentary” sitcom Parks and Recreation surfaced on Reddit, re-imagining Chris Pratt’s lovable oaf Andy Dwyer as Star-Lord and Adam Scott’s accounting-loving geek Ben Wyatt as Spider-Man.

The moment comes from season 5 episode “Animal Control,” which sees Ben and Andy approach cruel and stingy fragrance mogul Dennis Feinstein (Jason Mantzoukas) in an attempt to persuade him to make a sizable donation to the Sweetums Foundation. After Andy calls the rude Feinstein a “d—k,” he returns to make amends, telling the fragrance maker, “Let me just say, from the bottom of my heart, my bad.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity War saw Pratt’s Star-Lord field blame from angry fans who argued the Guardians of the Galaxy leader was responsible for allowing Thanos (Josh Brolin) to decimate half of all life in the universe by way of an Infinity Stone-powered snap of his fingers.

When confronting the warmonger on alien planet Titan, Star-Lord learned girlfriend Gamora (Zoe Saldana) had been sacrificed to unlock one of the six Infinity Stones — causing an emotional Star-Lord to lash out and disrupt the plans of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who nearly freed the Infinity Gauntlet and the accompanying stones from Thanos’ paw.

Some viewers ambushed Pratt’s social media profiles in the wake of Infinity War‘s devastating ending — many of its heroes, including Star-Lord and almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, were obliterated by the snap — forcing Pratt to address the backlash with the RadioTimes.

“Look – the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” he said. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?” Pratt joked.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo similarly defended Star-Lord, telling ET the blame is shared by all of the heroes, including Iron Man and Captain America (Chris Evans) for not mending the schism between the Avengers, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) for drawing out his revenge on Thanos instead of opting for the kill-shot that would have prevented the snap.

“That’s what we love about these characters — they’re superheroes, they have amazing powers, but what makes them vulnerable is their emotional life and their emotional needs, and that’s where things get complicated and that’s where the story gets really rich,” Anthony Russo said.

Added Joe Russo, “And I think it’s important to have empathy in life as much as to have empathy for these characters. If anything, for us, making challenging choices and flawed choices with the characters is a way for us to convey the notion that empathy is critical to living life properly.”