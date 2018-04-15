‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tried Not to Repeat Things According to Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Infinity War is just weeks away from debuting — and it sounds like fans should prepare to expect the unexpected.

During a recent stop on the Infinity War press tour (via CNA Lifestyle), Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the film, and the ways that it breaks new ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As he explained, the film’s wide array of characters are intentionally being used in new ways, going against what fans remember in previous ensemble films.

“I read in some magazine that the #1 voted moment was the airport fight in Civil War, because so many of the superheroes [are there].” Downey, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man, explained. “And now that the universe has expanded even more, I think one thing that the creatives always don’t want to do is do a bigger repeat of something that’s already worked well. So without giving anything away, I think that the challenge this time was how do you top or better or expand something, without repeating something that’s already been executed well before. It’s kinda like, I call it the ‘Anti-Process’, usually if something works, we’re just going to keep doing that.”

Co-director Joe Russo echoed this sentiment, and teased that fans will get to see plenty of unexpected pairings united onscreen together.

“You have to be innovative with each of these films, because we’ve done twenty of them.” Russo explained. “So I think what’s unique about this movie, and if you’ve been a fan of the Marvel Universe for the past decade, this is the first time you will get to see all of these characters. And that was our approach when we were working on the film. We knew that we had ‘strange alchemy’, and by that I mean unique chemistry between the characters. We’d take characters from different franchises who have never been in the same room before, and put them together to create combustible relationships. This is the culmination event, I can’t speak to whether you see them all together or not, but you certainly get to see a lot of them together.”

Some members of the film’s cast have echoed this in the past, with Thor star Chris Hemsworth hinting that it would exceed fans’ expectations.

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Hemsworth explained during an interview late last year. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.