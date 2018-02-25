Oscars Challenge Offering Chance To Win Trip To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

Marvel Studios is teaming with the Oscars to give fans the chance to attend the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet premiere in Hollywood.

Want to attend the @Avengers #InfinityWar red carpet premiere? Enter the Oscars Challenge for the chance to win! https://t.co/rcqcE8Mrj7 pic.twitter.com/cMV5sufZsf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 22, 2018

By entering the 2018 Official Oscars Challenge, fans have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including a chance to attend the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet premiere and a trip to next year’s Oscars red carpet in Hollywood.

Predict this year’s Oscar winners and you’ll receive an entry for each correct answer. You have until the ballot locks on Oscar Sunday, March 4, to submit your picks in all 24 categories, including votes for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor.

This year’s nominees in various categories include Black Panther‘s Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), The Dark Knight‘s Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Aquaman’s Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Venom‘s Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Spider-Man‘s Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan is nominated in the Directing category for Dunkirk, while Logan earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Marvel Studios has earned one nomination this year, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 up for Visual Effects.

Presenting at this year’s awards ceremony will be Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali, The Amazing Spider-Man star Emma Stone, Elektra star Jennifer Garner, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast members Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo say the movies will act as a “culmination” of every Marvel Cinematic Universe story first put into motion with 2008’s Iron Man, paying off every story thread and tease.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Sunday, March 4, and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, followed by Avengers 4 May 3, 2019.