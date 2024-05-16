Naruto Announces Official Crocs Line

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Naruto universe might be on hiatus when it comes to its anime adaptation, but that isn't stopping the Hidden Leaf Village from finding new inventive ways to stay in the spotlight. As the manga continues thanks to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a new unexpected fashion line is set to hit retailers this summer. The shonen ninja franchise is teaming up with Crocs and Foot Locker to create a line honoring the likes of Jiraiya, Minato, Itachi, and Sasuke.

The last time we saw Naruto on the small screen, it was thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Boruto and Kawaki found themselves fighting against Code, the new head of the Kara Organization that was trying to get revenge for the death of his master Jigen. Studio Pierrot, the production house responsible for the anime adaptation, has stated that they would return to the franchise with four episodes from the original Naruto series. The original installments have been indefinitely postponed, as Pierrot mentioned that they were struggling with animation issues initially. While the Naruto franchise has yet to confirm when its anime will return, the manga is giving the anime adaptation plenty to work with as the Two Blue Vortex marches forward.

Naruto Crocs Are Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

The upcoming line of Crocs will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker, with each pair retailing for around $70 USD. Arriving on June 6th, the four pairs might not have a pai focusing specifically on Naruto Uzumaki himself, but they run the gamut of the shonen world that arrived from the mind of creator Masashi Kishimoto.

(Photo: Crocs & Foot Locker)

(Photo: Crocs & Foot Locker)

(Photo: Crocs & Foot Locker)

(Photo: Crocs & Foot Locker)

Studio Pierrot turned a lot of heads recently when it announced that it was moving closer to a seasonal schedule rather than sticking to a weekly release for some of its biggest anime. Seeing major success with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Pierrot taking a similar approach to the Naruto world makes sense. Whenever the ninja franchise does return, it will be interesting to see how much time the anime spends in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations before it jumps into the sequel series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Which Naruto character do you think is most deserving of their own Croc? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook to see what other footwear is spawned from the Hidden Leaf Village and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.

