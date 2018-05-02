‘The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand Unsure If Spoiler Will Return In ‘Avengers 4’

Avengers: Infinity War brought together heroes from 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell the biggest story yet in the franchise, in addition to offering audiences some surprise appearances from characters they thought they’d never see again. The Walking Dead‘s Ross Marquand made an unexpected appearance in the film, though fans are now wondering if he’ll reprise his role in Avengers 4. Unfortunately, even the actor himself is unaware of whether or not the character will make another appearance in the follow-up adventure.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War***

In hopes of collecting the Soul Stone, Thanos traveled to the planet Vormir where audiences learned the Red Skull now resided. Instead of Captain America: The First Avenger‘s Hugo Weaving playing the character, Marquand stepped in to portray the villain, though this might be the end of the villain’s tenure in the MCU.

When asked by EW Morning Live if he’ll reprise his role in the future, Marquand confirmed, “I don’t know. I can’t speak to that, and I think that I would obviously love to play that role again anytime. It’s such a rich character, especially now that he’s gone to this intergalactic hellscape and he’s found his own prison there — not to quote Creed. That was a Creed song, right?”

Many audiences thought Red Skull had died in The First Avenger, only to realize that the power of the Tesseract transported his corporeal form to Vormir. While fans would be excited to see the character return in a future MCU film, Marquand noted that the character has gone through such a drastic change, it’s hard to determine what he could offer to the franchise’s narrative.

“He’s a changed man, and I don’t even know if he is a man anymore. He’s almost like this ghostlike deity, and he’s at the service of the Soul Stone now, and his sole purpose is to essentially guide people to this, but you have to wonder: Is there still a part of him that does have ambition?” the actor posited. “I don’t know. It would be really cool to see where that character goes. But that’s really a question for all the folks at Marvel and the Russo brothers and the writers. I certainly couldn’t speak to that.”

The films in the MCU have a reputation for disposable villains, with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki being the exception to the rule. With Chris Evans potentially leaving Captain America behind, there might not be an obvious role for Red Skull in the future, though the character’s appearance in Infinity War helped offer closure for fans of the compelling villain.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

