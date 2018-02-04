‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script Had Fake Scenes as a Precaution in Case of Leaks

Details about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War might be some of the best-kept secrets in Hollywood and for good reason. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have gone to great lengths to keep the film shrouded in secrecy, lengths that include including fake scenes in the script.

Actor Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently spoke with Total Film (via Screen Geek) to discuss some of his upcoming projects and revealed that in order to prevent leaks making it into the media, the Russos had included a lot of fake scenes.

“When I read the script, there were fake scenes in it,” Bettany said. “I got the directors on the phone and they walked me through what were the fake scenes. They’d had three leaks already, so they’d written a script with lots of fake scenes. There were three Hero iPads that had the only real scripts on them.”

The idea of the Russo Brothers creating fake scenes to throw spoiler prowlers off the trail isn’t exactly new. Last month, MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast asked Anthony Russo if they had filmed fake scenes to prevent leaks from getting out, something he denied.

“We’re too tired to shoot anything that’s not going in the movie,” Russo said.

But filming fake scenes and writing them up are two different things and it sounds like the Russos didn’t have to go so far as to film fake scenes, they wanted the insurance of having written ones just in case a script got out. Script leaks are something that the Russo’s have been on top of for a while, even going so far as to prevent Spider-Man actor Tom Holland from reading the script. Holland told ComicBook.com last year that he honestly had no idea about what was going on in the film as he was prevented from seeing the script.

“I don’t know anything about the film, if I’m honest,” Holland said. “I just know I’m in it. The funny thing about that movie is I showed up and I was like, ‘Can I read the script?’ And they were like, ‘No, you’re terrible at keeping secrets.’”

The Russo Brothers took it even further with Holland. He wasn’t even told who he was fighting in certain scenes.

“I remember for Avengers, The Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighthing?’” Holland told fans at ACE Comic Con in Arizona recently. “And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Fortunately, fans don’t have too much longer to wait to find out who Spider-Man is fighting and what scenes in Avengers: Infinity War are real versus fake. The film will hit theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.