Tom Holland Poses in Front of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Billboard

Spider-Man star Tom Holland shared a photo Friday of himself posing in front of an Avengers: Infinity War billboard.

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Mar 30, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

“I had to pull over,” Holland’s caption reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can remember so vividly going to see [The Avengers] with [friend Tom Hutton] years ago and I can’t believe I am now part of this incredible universe. Go see @avengers infinity war to join the team and become part of the family. April 27th is gonna be littttt! #proudavenger.”

The billboard sees Holland’s Spider-Man assembled alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Infinity War sees the teenage superhero join the ranks of Earth’s mightiest heroes to defend the universe against the arrival of alien warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his band of super-powered children known as the Black Order.

The 21-year-old actor, an admitted lifelong Spidey fan, previously shared his enthusiastic response to social media when he spotted another billboard for the upcoming blockbuster while out and about in Los Angeles.

The famously loose-lipped Holland — who is notorious for letting slip otherwise well-guarded secrets — previously informed fans he has “no idea” about the plot of Infinity War.

During a visit to ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this year, the actor admitted he was often kept in the dark — even when it came time for Spider-Man to fight a secret opponent.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland said.

“And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like, ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So I’m like, ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.