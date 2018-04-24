Stan Lee Says ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is His Funniest Cameo Yet

Stan Lee’s cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t tried and true staples that fans watch for in every movie and television show; they’re almost as iconic as the characters Lee created. However, when it comes to his cameo in Avengers: Infinity War, the legendary creator says it’s the funniest yet.

Lee made an appearance at tonight’s red carpet premiere in Hollywood and he was asked what he would like to say to fans coming out to see his work and Lee took it quite literally and talked not about the characters he helped create at Marvelf, but his roles in the films.

“I want to thank them for having spent all these years coming to see my cameos and, of course, watching the movie with it,” Lee said. “And now I think they’re going to find the funniest cameo of all. I can’t wait until they see it.”

Lee’s most recent cameo came in Black Panther where he appeared as another player at the craps table during the South Korea mission that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) go on to capture Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis). Lee’s character speaks up and claims he will “hold those chips” that T’Challa left behind. While that one was humorous, Lee’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is often considered one of the funniest — Lee appeared hanging out with a group of Watchers, telling them stories — so if his Infinity War cameo is the funniest yet, audiences are in for a real treat.

Of course, all of Lee’s cameos are a treat and Infinity War co-director Joe Russo recently spoke to BBC Radio Scotland about Lee’s involvement in not just Infinity War but other upcoming movies on Marvel Studios’ slate as well.

“He’s the godfather of a lot of these stories, him and Jack Kirby,” Russo said. “And Jim Starlin, actually, in particular for the character Thanos, the writer who created Thanos. So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So, if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man [and the Wasp] or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and the move him from one set to the next and get him through his cameos in one day. He’s a blast to have on set and everybody loves it. And he seems to engender a really warm response from the audience when he comes on the screen.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters April 27.

What is your favorite Stan Lee cameo? Let us know in the comments!