‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Has Arrived TV Spot Released

Few events have been more anticipated than Avengers: Infinity War, and in just a few days Thanos finally arrives.

You can celebrate the big day with a brand new Infinity War TV spot, as the Avengers brace for the Mad Titan’s arrival. As Iron Man says, “it’s all been leading to this” and we couldn’t’ be more excited to see it all play out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange all get the spotlight in this new spot, which you can view in the video above.

Fans have waited for quite some time to see all these actors come together to take Thanos on, but as Mark Ruffalo explains, there is a genuine cost to it.

“It’s epic and it’s costly,” Ruffalo told ComicBook.com. “You can’t take these movies as far out as we’ve taken them without there being a cost. I think, also, that cost reflects the moments we’re in, as well. I think it’ll resonate for people, too. There’s a cost and if you don’t give the audiences that cost than it doesn’t mean anything.”

Fans will get to finally see just how dangerous Thanos can be in Infinity War, and while there will be some aspects of his history analyzed in the film, it won’t be just about him. Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige did explain a bit more about his backstory though.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” Feige told EW. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

If you want to see the Mad Titan in action, you can catch some of his most brutal moments ever here. Whether we see some of these in the final movie is anyone’s guess, but we sure would love to.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.