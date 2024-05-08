X-Men '97 Fans Can't Believe Magneto & Wolverine Moment Happened

X-Men '97 provided fans the Magneto and Wolverine moment that they had been waiting for. The Master of Magnetism ripped away Logan's Adamantium just like in the books. As the show continues to speedrun the best of 90s X-Men comics, a lot of fans correctly singled out a key moment from X-Men (Vol. 2) #25. (That's Fatal Attractions Part 4 for the initiated.) A similar situation unfolds for the mutants as Professor X leads one team to Asteroid M in an effort to stop Magneto's assault on the world. However, when words fail to do the job, Wolverine steps in to deal a crushing blow to Magneto. For his trouble, Logan gets the Adamantium ripped from his skeleton to the horrified shock of everyone in attendance. It's a lot to process for sure.

ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Professor X voice actor Ross Marquand about the character's relationship with Magneto. Like a lot of X-Men fans, the star sees them as very similar. But, their differences provide a distance that encourages this rivalry. Viewers see this "feud" boil over in "Tolerance is Extinction", to devastating affect.

OMG! 😱 Magneto rips the adamantium outta Wolverine. I can't believe Beau DeMayo actually did it. #XMen97 • #XMen pic.twitter.com/O396kaa3HQ — 🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 (@KongoZande) May 8, 2024

"They're like brothers, they really are, and I have likening it to Thor and Loki," Marquand told us. "It's not dissimilar at all. I think someone had made the allusion many years ago, I think it might have been Stan Lee, but basically it said that Charles Xavier is Martin Luther King, right? And Magneto was Malcolm X. Because a lot of the X-Men originally was written around the time of the Civil Rights Movement and that was not accidental, that was very intentional."

"So, I feel like these men are two sides of the same coin. They both want the same thing. But, they go about it in very different ways," the star mused, "Charles genuinely believes in the goodness of all mutants and humans, and their ability to change. Magneto is just like, 'No humans are terrible and they're gonna try to kill us. So, we better strike first.' As this episode reveals, Magneto was right."

