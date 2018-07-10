Does New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Prove a Major Fan Theory?

The end of Avengers: Infinity War left fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a lot of questions, and not just about the ultimate fate of those dusted when Thanos snapped his fingers. People wanted to know where exactly the Mad Titan retired to, and new concept art may have revealed the location — and confirmed a major fan theory in the process.

In Infinity War‘s final shot, Thanos retreats to a peaceful-seeming farm where he sits back, and rests having completed what he felt was his responsibility to “balance” the universe. Some fans thought that Thanos had ended up on a random planet to for his farm while others thought that the coloring of the scene hinted that he had been sucked into the Soul Stone. However, one persistent fan theory was that Thanos had gone back to his home planet, Titan, at a time in its flourishing past. Last week, concept artist Pete Thompson released concept art for the film including a piece featuring Thanos’ farm. The piece’s title? “Titan Thanos farm”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the name doesn’t explain or confirm the time setting of the peaceful pastoral scene, as fans will recall Titan was in anything but farming condition in Infinity War. The planet was a broken, devastated place having been brought to ruin by the needs of a population exceeding what it could support. Titan was also the last known location of Nebula and Tony Stark/Iron Man, both of them left among the ruin having survived Thanos’ snap. If Thanos’ farm scene truly does take place on Titan, it would have to take place at some time other than the present and given Thanos’ almost nostalgia-like fixation on restoring things — remember, the talks about the way Titan was before it was overwhelmed — he’s most likely to have gone to a time he could be certain was as lush and pristine as he wanted.

Of course, if Thanos did go into the past to farm and replenish Titan that could be a major clue that Avengers 4 really will include the element of time travel that most fans expect it will. However, with the Infinity Gauntlet appearing to be severely damaged if not fully destroyed at the end of Infinity War, exactly how time travel would work in Avengers 4 though with Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Quantum Realm connections the remaining heroes might just be able to make it work — and hopefully rescue the fallen in the process.

What do you think about this possible fan theory confirmation? Do you think Thanos went to a past version of Titan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are both in theaters now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.