New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Viral Meme Speaks Directly to YouTube Fans

Even the Mad Titan has trouble with YouTube’s autoplay advertisements.

Reddit user whiskers1315 recently shared a new Thanos meme on Reddit, which pokes fun at the power that the character acquires over Avengers: Infinity War. As the meme jokes, refreshing a YouTube page in order to avoid an unskippable ad is about on par with Thanos using the Time Stone to kill Vision in Infinity War‘s final act.

The meme certainly gives Thanos‘ current arsenal an amusing twist, even though some fans still might not be happy with the whole “snapping the universe in half” thing. And if recent comments from Infinity War‘s creative team are to be believed, it sounds like we might not have seen the last of Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet for his own gain.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power.” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus recently explained. “And now that the real master of them, Thanos , has shown up we can see what they actually do. The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there any stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

And even though Thanos might not be afraid to get up to some despicable things — including skipping an autoplay advertisement — the film’s directors have a fondness for how he came together.

“I think Thanos is a marvel,” co-director Joe Russo recently told IndieWire. “It really reflects every level of nuance in Josh Brolin’s performance. You’re watching Josh as a giant, purple alien, and you’re seeing all of his movement, all of his facial expressions, on the most subtle level. I don’t know that we’ve seen that level of photo-real performance capture before. Maybe in the Apes films, but this is really groundbreaking.”

Anthony Russo added, “Even though he’s despicable on so many levels, there’s a part of Thanos that is very empathetic. He has a very complex inner life, and he’s not all bad. Josh is a performer who’s capable of delivering that kind of complexity, where you have that level of violence in him, but at the same time you have that level of sensitivity.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.