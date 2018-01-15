Tom Holland Didn’t Know Who He Was Fighting While Filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland is notably not very good at keeping secrets about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having previously spilled secrets such as plans for a Spider-Man trilogy and Peter Parker’s connection to Iron Man 2. Holland’s loose lips are such an issue that Marvel Studios even denied him access to the Avengers: Infinity War script, but now the actor reveals that the Russo Brothers went even further to keep him from spoiling the upcoming movie.

At ACE Comic Con in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, Holland revealed that the directors didn’t even let him know who he was fighting in the upcoming Avengers movie.

“I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like ‘so you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever’ and I’m like, ‘okay, who am I fighting?’” Holland recalled. “And they were like ‘well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘okay so what does he look like?’ And they’re like ‘well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Leaks have been something of a problem for other MCU actors as well. While Holland is known for accidentally spilling secrets, Mark Ruffalo has also had a couple of notable moments where he revealed more than the studio would have liked. Ruffalo, who has been part of the Avengers since the original film, recently had his own spoiler-filled mistake when he accidentally live-streamed part of Thor: Ragnarok during the premiere of the film by forgetting to turn off his Instagram app before the screening.

Of course, with Avengers: Infinity War just a few months away from hitting theaters, fans will get to see just how well Holland did taking on the bad guy we all now know is Thanos soon. The film opens in theaters May 4th.