‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Russo Brothers Troll Fans on Soul Stone Location

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo celebrated the release of the film’s second trailer Friday morning with a question aimed at fans: where is the Soul Stone?

The tweet, comprised solely of the “#whereistheSOULSTONE” hashtag, comes as the location of the sixth and final Infinity Stone still has yet to be revealed.

The orange Infinity Stone — one of the most immensely powerful objects in the entirety of the universe, and highly coveted by obsessive villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) — has been theorized as having some connection to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who has been spotted “representing” the stone in official promotional materials.

Marvel Studios introduced the Space Stone, a.k.a. the Tesseract, in Captain America: The First Avenger, the blue Infinity Stone next playing a pivotal role in The Avengers.

Thor: The Dark World explored the concept of the stones in 2013 as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fought to keep the Aether, a.k.a the red Reality Stone, out of the hands of evil, while the purple Power Stone acted as the coveted MacGuffin in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The yellow Mind Stone would prove a major part of Avengers: Age of Ultron, giving birth to its current owner, the Vision (Paul Bettany), who becomes a primary target of Thanos and his vicious Black Order.

Lastly, Doctor Strange revealed the sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) to be in possession of the Time Stone — cradled within the ancient Eye of Agomotto — who has come to know more about the Infinity Stones than most of his superhero colleagues.

“Doctor Strange, like a lot of the other characters, will integrate his universe into this film,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com during a visit to the Infinity War set. “And he will have a very personal stake in it because he’s a bearer of an Infinity Stone. So clearly, Thanos is coming for the stones, he’s going to run into Doctor Strange.”

The half-dozen stones will serve as the structure of Infinity War, according to Anthony Russo, who called Thanos’ quest to possess all the stones in his Infinity Gauntlet the “bedrock of the film.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.