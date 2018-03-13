‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Crosses 150 Million Views On Youtube

It should surprise absolutely no one that the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was a big deal – but few new just how big of a deal it would really be!

The first trailer release for Infinity War became a bonafide cultural event when it dropped in late November – arguably killing whatever momentum was left in DC’s Justice League theatrical run. As of writing this, the Infinity War trailer has crossed the 150M mark on YouTube, and will only keep wracking up the views – that is, until trailer 2 finally arrives!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This first Infinity War trailer gave us a nice balance, teasing the ominous battle between the Marvel Cinematic universe heroes and Thanos, while also holding back a lot of actual plot and new character reveals. That hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from doing extensive analysis of the trailer, picking apart every frame for clues to what will go down in this pivotal storyline – and which characters may not survive.

Fans are now eager to learn more from trailer 2. In the wish-list of “things we want to see” is most definitely a first look at The Black Order, Thanos’ team of generals and lieutenants, who are sent to Earth to help gather the Infinity tones, and crush the MCU heroes. Also, seeing Thanos in full armor would be exciting – or seeing Hawkeye at all!

At this point, there are so many surprise character developments, twists, big action sequences and even deaths that are packed into Avengers: Infinity War that it’s hard to rank them. The countdown is on until the film hits theaters – less than fifty days and counting! Marvel Studios even pushed the US release date of Infinity War up a week until the end of April, in order to give fans worldwide a simultaneous viewing experience (and spoiler discussion) – plus, after Black Panther made a billion dollars in four weeks, there’s little doubt that Marvel wants the three weeks between Avengers 3 and Deadpool 2’s release, in order to rake in as much box office cash as they can.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.