New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios has released another new television spot for Avengers: Infinity War featuring new footage from the film.

The new television spot is framed similarly to the new Avengers: Infinity War footage that was released yesterday, with the warriors of Wakanda chanting as they await an attack by Thanos’s invading forces.

Avengers: Infinity War sees the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the other heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe join forces to protect Earth from being conquered by a mad alien tyrant.

Avengers: Infinity War is said to be both the finale to ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and also an origin story for the film’s villain, Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.