Kevin Feige Almost Cried During Vision’s First Makeup Test

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige got emotional when he first saw Vision realized in person.

The synthetic android made his debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, by way of makeup and CGI enhancements, and when Feige saw the character in real life, “he kind of cried,” Vision actor Paul Bettany told HeyUGuys.

“They are movies that are made by fans,” Bettany said of Marvel Studios’ nearly 20 films. Feige “runs the show,” Bettany added, calling the baseball cap-wearing producer “a real fan.”

Bettany’s comments echo what the actor told ComicBook.com during a visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set last summer, where Bettany said Marvel’s movies are a result of a collaborative spirit and the craft of “people with very clear vision.”

“They’re able to hear you and yet maintain the course of the ship,” Bettany said. “I found it really open and creative and genuinely interested in what you would like to happen and have happened with your character.”

Bettany spoke more in depth on the success of Marvel Studios’ movies, explaining it “comes from the fact that they’re made by fans.”

“They really love those characters,” Bettany said. “I didn’t grow up reading comics, but they make you fall in love with your character. They really do. Their love for these stories is really infectious and you become really invested, and there’s a lot of invested people beyond the financials of it all. They really want to do a good job, and I think fans really trust that if they bend things that they’re in safe hands.”

Though Vision would ultimately make it to live-action looking faithful to his comic book counterpart, the character nearly had a completely different look.

Vision had a nearly final gold faceplate and gray body color scheme before Ultron producers decided to go with a more classic look, which fell in line with director Joss Whedon’s wants, which was to have Vision stay “human-colored,” according to artist Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios’ head of visual development.

“He really wanted him to look like Paul Bettany with the bit of styling on him,” Meinerding said, “and when we did versions of that, it seemed hard to make that look cool and interesting.”

Vision and new lover Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be put through the ringer — physically and emotionally — when Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his like-minded alien army come to Earth in search of the immensely powerful Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.