‘Avengers’ Star Tom Hiddleston Crashes Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil’ Convention Panel to Announce New Project

Thor and Avengers star Tom Hiddleston surprised chum Charlie Cox during the Daredevil star’s ACE Comic Con Arizona panel Saturday to share news Cox has joined Hiddleston’s London play Betrayal.

“I don’t mean to interrupt, but I was too excited by the coincidence,” a mic’d up Hiddleston said when crashing Cox’s Q&A session.

“It’s such a coincidence that Charlie and I are both in the same building, because only a couple of days ago it was announced that Charlie is going to join Zawe Ashton in Betrayal in London in the spring.”

“Yes! It’s so cool because I’ve been signing autographs and a bunch of people, they’ve found out Tom was doing Betrayal, this play, they ordered [tickets] online [to] the play, they had already had tickets to come here, and then yesterday they found out that I was going to be in it as well,” a smiley Cox said.

“So when I showed up to sign this thing, they like couldn’t believe this has happened [laughs]. It’s so cool. Tom and I hadn’t seen each other for like four years, and then we found out we were going to do this play together in London, and then knew we were coming here this weekend, so it’s very exciting.”

According to Broadway, Ashton (Nocturnal Animals, Wanderlust) plays Emma to Cox’s Jerry, joining Hiddleston’s Robert in a tale depicting “a compelling seven-year romance captured in reverse chronological order.”

Hiddleston released a teaser for the production in November.

It was at an ACE Comic Con in October where Hiddleston admitted even he was unsure if his trickster demigod Loki, adopted brother to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who was murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the earliest moments of Avengers: Infinity War, is really dead:

“Listen… I’ve heard some amazing theories about this. I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question,” Hiddleston said.

“They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail.’”

When panel guest and Infinity War co-star Elizabeth Olsen said she hadn’t notice such a detail, Hiddleston mulled over Loki’s fate, saying, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.