‘Avengers’ Star Anthony Mackie Gets Blasted by Atlanta Falcons Fan

Marvel Cinematic Universe standout and New Orleans Saints fan Anthony Mackie may play a Falcon on TV…but in real life, he is apparently not beloved by all of the Atlanta Falcons fans.

A video on YouTube shows a ranting Falcons fan screaming at Mackie that he is not welcome and not wanted at the stadium after he found the Avengers actor wearing a Saints jersey at a game.

Mackie seems to keep pretty cool in the face of the (seemingly well-meaning) barrage of insults, opting to remind the yelling fan repeatedly that he “was raised better than this.”

Despite being shouted down by the fan, Mackie may have won the argument since his final remark — apologizing to the man’s father “that your sperm turned out like this” — is a pretty funny line.

You can see the video above.

Mackie most recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, which ended its box office run earlier this year as one of the most successful films ever released in the domestic market.

Box Office Report has the final tally as Avengers: Infinity War exits theaters, it finishes its run with $678,815,482 stateside.

The movie passed Titanic, which made $659,363,944 over multiple theatrical releases, to become the fourth highest grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.

It’s a huge feat for Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures considering it sits behind Black Panther (another 2018 release), which ended its run at third place with $700,059,566. Disney also has the top spot on the list with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $936,662,225.

As Marvel Studios has cemented its place as a money-making machine in Hollywood, analysts and investors are keen on the future with Avengers 4 on the horizon. As the followup to the phenomenon to Infinity War, it has every opportunity to exceed that mark with the promise of fans finding out how the battle with Thanos ends.

But it sounds like directors Joe and Anthony Russo are still figuring that part out. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo previously spoke on the Marvelists podcast about the additional photography currently taking place for Avengers 4, revealing that they’re finalizing the ending of the upcoming movie.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” said Ruffalo. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Avengers 4 releases in theaters on May 3, 2019.