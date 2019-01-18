‘Avengers’ Villain Thanos Gets a ‘Destroys Your Home’ Parody Poster

The long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released earlier this week along with a cool new poster, and fans have already taken what Marvel gave us and given it a bleak twist.

The folks over at Fandom decided to take the light-hearted poster and make it all about Thanos, the Mad Titan who killed half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

“#FarFromHome but make it Thanos,” Fandom wrote.

Here’s the original poster, which does a great job of making it clear that Spider-Man/Peter Parker will be jet-setting to Europe with his beloved classmates.

As you can see, Fandom changed the title to “Destroys Your Home” and replaced the European countries with locations hurt by Thanos in Infinity War, including Wakanda, Knowhere, and his own home planet, Titan. This is an especially low blow considering Titan is where everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero, Spider-Man, was turned to dust in Tony Stark’s arms.

Fans were quick to reply with quippy responses, some finding the faux poster hilarious whereas others were kicked right in the feels.

“Bohemian Snapsody”, @TheEricReturns joked.

“I’d so see that!!! First showing of opening night!!!! @Marvel make this happen!!!”, @conquer0r91 added.

A couple different users simply replied with a resounding, “NO”.

Surprisingly, Josh Brolin, the actor behind Thanos, hasn’t shared the photo to his Instagram account. The actor loves reminding his fans about The Decimation, often making cruel jokes at the expense of all that fell during Infinity War. When the Avengers: Endgame trailer was released, the actor had a hilariously dark response.

Brolin had a very successful 2018. In addition to playing Thanos, the actor also took on the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. You can even catch him again in the PG-13 version of the film, Once Upon a Deadpool. He’s also currently in production for an X-Force movie alongside Ryan Reynolds.

While Brolin (probably) won’t be showing up in the new Spider-Man, the film does star Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters on on April 26, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8, 2019.