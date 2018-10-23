Avengers Tower Can Be Seen on Netflix’s Marvel Collection Selection Screen

Avengers Tower is visible on a visual asset for Netflix‘s Marvel shows.

As a user on Reddit pointed out, the tower built by Tony Stark in New York City can be seen in the background of Netflix’s Marvel Collection selection screen.

You can see it for yourself in the photo below.

The visual for the page is actually just a reused motion poster asset from 2015 when Netflix was promoting the premiere of the first season of Daredevil. Avengers Tower was clearly visible then as well.

Avengers Tower has been used in promotional material for Netflix’s Marvel shows several times in the past, most recently on a poster for Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three, but never in an episode of one of those series. Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb offered an explanation for that in 2017.

“I think it’s much more that we look at it from the point of view of ‘Where are we?’ and having to establish that along the way,” Loeb said. “In many ways, being less specific helps the audience understand that this could be on any street corner. Where we’re sitting right now, I can see the Empire State Building, but if we were sitting 30 blocks that way, I wouldn’t be able to see the Empire State Building. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It just means that we can’t see it from where we are.”

Netflix’s Marvel Collection will be adding fewer new additions in the future. Last week, the streaming service announced the cancelation of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix’s joint statement reads. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The news came just one week after Netflix canceled Marvel’s Iron Fist.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the official statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

That leaves only three Marvel Television series left on Netflix, and some fans fear that Marvel’s Jessica Jones may be the next to go.

Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three just debuted on Netflix. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three and Marvel’s The Punisher Season Three are also still in the works.