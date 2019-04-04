Chadwick Boseman Has the Perfect Answer for ‘Black Panther 2’ Questions

When you’re the King of Wakanda, it seems everyone wants a piece of you. Ever since Black Panther hit up theaters, Chadwick Boseman has become the fictional country’s biggest ambassador, but he isn’t about to give away all its secrets.

Recently, Boseman appeared in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, and it was there the actor was asked all about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he was quick to clam up when anyone brought up Black Panther 2.

According to Fandango’s managing editor, Boseman had a great response to those asking after T’Challa’s role in a sequel.

Everyone on this press line is asking Chadwick Boseman about #BlackPanther2, and he’s like, “I’m dead! I disintegrated! I was snapped!Why are you even asking me about this??”#21Bridges #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/lvszgCcjBE — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2019

“I’m dead! I disintegrated! I was snapped! Why are you even asking me about this,” the actor answered journalists.

Of course, Boseman is not wrong with his observation; He was taken out by Thanos by the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The film’s somber ending saw billions of people erased from existence, and Wakanda’s leader was amongst them. Not only was T’Challa snapped but so was his younger sister Shuri according to recent promo posters. With the king out of commission, fans can’t be sure about his future, and Boseman is not about to give anything away about Black Panther’s possible comeback. While fans expect Avengers: Endgame to revive the fallen king, there is no guarantee such a thing will happen.

Still, audiences do know a Black Panther sequel is happening. Last November, The Hollywood Reporter announced Ryan Coogler will return to direct and write the sequel. Now, it is just a matter of whether Boseman’s T’Challa will be the one coming back to the screen… but fans should not worry. Marvel Studios knows what it is doing, and it knows there is no Black Panther without the star onboard.

Black Panther is currently available on home media and is streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.