‘Black Panther’ Reaches $400 Million at Domestic Box Office Faster Than Any Marvel Movie Ever

Black Panther just broke yet another Marvel Cinematic Universe box office record.

Black Panther is projected to earn $108 million in its second weekend at the box office, which is the second-highest second weekend gross in box office history. That will put the film’s domestic box office total at $400 million after just 10 days, making it the fastest Marvel Cinematic Universe ever in reaching that goal.

It also means the film ties Jurassic World for the second-fastest movie to reach that total of all time. Both of those films fall behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which achieved $400 million in just 8 days.

Black Panther’s $400 million domestic total means that in just two weeks the film has outgrossed the domestic lifetime totals all three of the movies that Marvel Studios put out last year. That includes the $389 million made by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, the $334 million made by Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the $314.8 million made by Thor: Ragnarok.

Black Panther also saw a smaller dip than most Marvel movies do between its first and second weekend, falling only 46 percent from its $201 million opening frame. Most Marvel films drop about 53 percent from their first to their second weekend, but Black Panther comes closer to Marvel’s The Avengers, which only dropped 45 percent between its first two weekends.

Part of the film’s box office success can be contributed to its cultural significance as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a black lead and a nearly all-black cast, a topic that some of the film’s stars have discussed in the past.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, said, “In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff. I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just took it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.