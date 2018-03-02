‘Black Panther’ Projected For Massive Week 3 Box Box Office Haul

So just how much money is Marvel’s Black Panther going to make? That’s the question fans and industry experts are asking, as Black Panther heads into its third weekend of release riding projections for another massive box office haul.

According to Deadline, Black Panther will make an estimated $60 – 63M in weekend three, and could end up crossing the $500M mark at the domestic box office, by the time the weekend is done.

In terms of week-to-week, Black Panther is projected for a 44% drop, which is phenomenally good holdover for a film in its third week. Currently Black Panther has $763M worldwide, raising legitimate question about whether the film can touch the billion-dollar mark.

New movies opening at the box office this week include Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, and Bruce Willis’ remake of Death Wish. The former is projected to make $20M over the weekend, while the latter is slated for $13M. Clearly Black Panther is in a whole other league.

Right now, Black Panther is crushing more records and earning more bank than even the best estimates could’ve hoped for. More than that, the film is have a massive cultural impact, both socially and politically. In term of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther sets some big wheels in motion – especially as setup for Avengers: Infinity War.

As for the superhero movie genre: Black Panther follows Wonder Woman as an example of what big rewards diversification can deliver. Given the earning of both films, it’s clear that character novelty isn’t the only reason such success: viewers of all demographics are coming back for repeat viewings of these stories, which suggests that seeing superhero tales from different perspectives is fundamentally refreshing opportunity for viewers. And they are taking full advantage. As the range of perspective continues to widen, the genre’s propensity for profit likely will as well.

How much money do you think Black Panther will end up making? Let us know in the comments!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.