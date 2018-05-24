‘Black Panther’: Donald Glover And Michael B. Jordan Rumors Debunked

Black Panther 2 won’t bring Donald Glover or Michael B. Jordan around for the sequel, after all.

After a rumor caught fire on Tuesday, the word was that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was quietly in talks with Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino) and Erik Killonger actor Michael B. Jordan to have both join the cast of the sequel. Fans were puzzled, as Jordan’s character was killed to end the first film and Glover already plays Prowler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now, a new claim from popular super hero movie scooper Umberto Gonzalez states that the rumor started by Metro is untrue. “‘No truth whatsoever’ to that Metro Uk story about Black Panther 2/Donald Glover, Michael B. Jordan rumor,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, referencing a quote from an unnamed source.

Still, Black Panther 2 promises to explore the world of Wakanda more thoroughly, as executive producer of the first film Nate Moore shared some details with ComicBook.com, including the “hope” of getting Coogler to return as director.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Regarding the recent comments of an all-female Wakanda film, Moore speaks enthusiastically: “It’s definitely possible,” Moore said. “It’s all about what is the best idea. I think the female characters in Black Panther are so resonant and do so well in their own right. They make their own decision, they move the story forward. Nakia saves Wakanda. I think there’s ways to tell stories with them separately. I think there’s ways to continue their story in sort of Black Panther 2 and beyond. So there’s a lot of different ways to slice it. It’s just, what is the story that we have to tell that feels undeniable? I’m hesitant to say what comes first, but I do know there are ideas that I could service both frankly.”

