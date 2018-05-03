Simon Pegg Praises ‘Black Panther’

In the months since Black Panther‘s debut, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has earned praise from audiences and critics alike. Simon Pegg, who stars in this summer’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is the latest star to share praise for the film, even if he felt a ping of jealousy over a former co-star appearing in the film.

“I kind of take every day as it comes. I’m doing a few smaller movies now, doing some ‘acting,’ doing some dramatic stuff, I don’t know,” Pegg shared with PopCulture.com of what types of projects he’d like to do next. “I watched Black Panther the other night and I saw such a great movie. I was quite [jealous] of my friend Martin Freeman kicking in the background.”

Both Pegg and Freeman have been involved in massive franchises, as Pegg appeared in both Star Wars and Star Trek franchises, while Freeman had previously starred in The Hobbit franchise. The two starred alongside one another in Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

Black Panther recently passed The Last Jedi at the box office in total earnings, with the most recent entry in the Star Wars saga ending its box office run with $1.332 billion, while Black Panther passed the $1.333 billion-mark earlier this week.

The actor may have mentioned that he’s interested in pursuing smaller films, though he confirmed earlier this year that he was developing a horror-comedy TV series with frequent collaborator Nick Frost.

“Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something,” Pegg told Variety. “It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. Shaun of the Dead was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”

