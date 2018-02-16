‘Black Panther’ Villain Killmonger Looked WAY Different in His Comic Debut

In Black Panther, out in theaters today, heartthrob Michael B. Jordan will likely redeem himself in the eyes of comic fans still stung by Fantastic Four by playing one of the most interesting and complex villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date: Erik Killmonger.

The villain, who has a surprising tie to Wakanda’s royal family in the film, is scarred physically and emotionally, and his personality and appearance both blend Wakandan sensibilities with American ones. In the comics, though, he had a very different look to start out.

Killmonger first appeared in Jungle Action #6, the title in which Black Panther‘s early adventures mostly took place.

As in the film, the cover of that issue (seen below) featured Killmonger challenging T’Challa for the role of Wakanda’s monarch. Like Jordan, the Killmonger of the comics did not mind showing a little skin along the way.

Unlike Jordan, though, he had long hair — permed in the back and slicked back on top. He also wore a fairly generic villain costume of tight pants and spikes just kind of…everywhere. He would later get a few wardrobe and appearance tweaks, most notably featuring a mask for a while that you could spot in the movie without much trouble.

Here’s a first look:

Created by Don McGregor and Rich Buckler, Killmonger first appeared during 1973’s “Panther’s Rage” story. From there, he was featured in various Black Panther arcs over the years, and even made appearances in other Marvel comics like Iron Man and Deadpool. He has been one of T’Challa’s primary antagonists almost since both of them were created.

Killmonger, born in Wakanda, was originally given the name N’Jadaka. Growing up, N’Jadaka was no different than any of the other children in Wakanda, but things took a turn for the worst when Ulysses Klaw attacked the country. The villain and his army forced N’Jadaka’s father to work for them as they attempted to take over the nation.

The Wakandan forces ultimately defeated Klaw, killing N’Jadaka’s father in the process. His remaining family members were banished, forced to leave Wakanda for good. Angry at the country he called home, the king who banished him and the villain who corrupted his father, N’Jadaka ended up in Harlem, New York, where he vowed to get revenge on those who had wronged him. He spent his time in America becoming a skilled warrior, and studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in order to acquire the skills that could help him in his fight against T’Challa.

Eventually, Killmonger returned to Wakanda, where he asked T’Challa to allow him back into the country, claiming that he deserved to right the wrongs of his father. The King allowed it, only to be stabbed in the back when Killmonger organized a revolution in the advanced African nation.

That is not exactly how it happened in the movie, but we will say that the story mirrors the comics a lot more closely than that hair…!

