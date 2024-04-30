Falcon and the Winter Soldier Deleted Scene Shows Sam and Rhodey Finally Bury the Hatchet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just revealed a new deleted scene between Sam Wilson and James Rhodes. IGN posted the clip of Anthony Mackie and Don Cheadle's chat from the Disney+ series. While their conversation did occure in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are some new moments in here that have Marvel fans questioning why it was cut. During Rhodey and Sam's chat, the prospective Captain America asks about War Machine's legs. Cheadle replies that he's had some sort of new procedure that allowed him to walk again.

We now know that's setup for Secret Invasion and would have had some people wondering and connecting the dots even quicker. Just an interesting revelation. There were fun little hints towards this eventual reveal in all of Cheadle's public comments about Armor Wars. It's really funny to go back through the interviews and spot the moments where he was tipping his hand and no one picked up on it at all. For example, on Marvel's own Instagram, he talked about taking Rhodey into the future.

This exclusive Falcon and the Winter Soldier deleted scene reveals a key detail about Rhodey that's also a critical Easter egg for Secret Invasion: https://t.co/2szxjdlCAV pic.twitter.com/7P2oEUPL6Q — IGN (@IGN) April 30, 2024

"We're finding Rhodey, as you said, he's someone who's gone through a lot," Cheadle told Marvel last year. "That's what's the fun about doing the Armor Wars series is that we're going to have an opportunity to really dig into that. What's he dealing with emotionally? What's he dealing with psychologically? So that's why I said 'yes' to it, because I think it's going to be a lot of fun to get to know him in a way that, even if that this many years we've known him, we really don't know him."

Rhodey Heads Towards Armor Wars

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

It is really likely that the next time we see Cheadle will be Armor Wars. The actor teased this story as a "rebirth" for Rhodey during a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. A lot of fans didn't pick up on the subtext during that conversation. In fact, some of them were shocked that Marvel would go so far as to make Iron Man's best friend a Skrull for so many crucial parts of the Infinity Saga's conclusion. It's been a bit of an emotional sore spot for so many of them out there. But, we'll finally get to meet the real Rhodey during Armor Wars.

"What does he want to do? What are his desires outside of the relationship with these people we've already seen? Who is he when he's by himself?" Cheadle explained. "A lot of these things we haven't seen before so there's a good opportunity to explore that stuff and hopefully create a full character that now when we see the suit, we see everything else... It's a rebirth in a way. It's coming back to this character, but we've never gone to the places we're about to go in the show, so I feel like in some ways we're just getting to know him even after all this time."

Do you think this scene should have made the cut? Check out everything Marvel over at @ComicBook!