Anthony Mackie Comments On Appearing In Black Panther 2 As Captain America

In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson finally took on the mantle of Captain America, flying into a fight in New York City with a brand new suite made by the Wakandans. Sam had already built a bond with the warriors of Wakanda during the time he spent there in Avengers: Infinity War, and now the new suit provides another link between them. Naturally, this has let to fans speculating about Captain America making an appearance in the next Black Panther film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting theaters in 2022, and it has the immensely difficult task of moving the story of Wakanda forward after the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. Mackie, a close friend of Boseman's, was recently asked about the upcoming Black Panther sequel during an interview with ET.

"It's dope," Mackie said of the Wakanda Forever title reveal. "I feel like continuing that legacy is very important. There are a bunch of amazing actors and actresses under that Black Panther mantle who are now going to come together, and that legacy will live on. So, I'm really excited that they're showing that it's not specifically about Black Panther, but it's about Wakanda."

He went on to talk about Sam potentially appearing in the next Black Panther, joking that his character now has a Wakanda visa after taking on the Captain America suit.

"I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want," said Mackie. "I have a passport and a Wakanda visa and I'm vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda."

"It's strange now, because of the amount of respect and admiration I have for Chad, having known him for so long," he continued. "You just want to do everything the right way. I don't know what that answer is. I don't know what that right thing is. I just want to make sure that it's done right for him."

Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler certainly has a tough challenge ahead, finding a way to honor the legacy of Boseman in Wakanda Forever. It could be that the film enlists the help of some other MCU stalwarts as it says goodbye to Boseman and T'Challa, and Sam Wilson would likely be high on any such list.

