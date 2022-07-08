✖

Black Panther 2 finally has a title and will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will serve as the follow-up to the massively popular first entry with Chadwick Boseman. Marvel has been intent on the fact that King T’Challa will not be recast in this movie. Many fans are wondering what shape the Black Panther sequel will take without the biggest star here. Boseman’s tragic passing had some corners of social media wondering if it was even worth it to revisit the franchise under this name. However, Marvel was committed to the world of Wakanda and tasked director Ryan Coogler with finding a solution. It seems as though he’s found his footing and the cast is on board with the direction things are going. In recent interviews, all of them have talked about doing right by Boseman’s legacy, and that idea comes before anything else really.

Series star Lupita Nyong’o talked about the upcoming sequel recently with Yahoo!. She revealed that Ryan Coogler and company have been busy retooling it to accommodate for the loss of Boseman.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o said. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” she added. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stride into theaters July 8, 2022. You can stream the first movie on Disney+ right now.

