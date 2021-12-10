Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Resume Production With Letitia Wright Next Month





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to resume production with Letitia Wright next month according to the most recent reports. The Hollywood Reporter delivered this update heading into the weekend as rumors about the series star’s involvement swirled. However, it seems as though the production is still on schedule to get things rolling in Atlanta this coming January. A couple of injuries to Wright and pandemic-related snags have slowed production down some. But everyone involved is just concerned with getting the movie into the great shape that the fans expect. A lot is riding on this film as the original Black Panther was a critical and fan-driven force of nature. It’s a tough act to follow, even before mentioning the resounding absence of Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel producer Nate Moore spoke to Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast about the trip back to Wakanda. He’s very excited for fans to see what they have planned next. But, at the heart of the production is the desire to do right by Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

“I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Moore revealed. “So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we’re going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we’re making it.”

Moore added, “I mean, I would be lying if I didn’t want people to be most excited about Black Panther 2, just because that’s what I’m thinking about 24 hours a day. But no, but I think everything is becoming more different. And that’s something we talk a lot about. And again, for better or for worse what Eternals is doing, is showing you that we can do different kinds of things. Because we’re quite aware of how much stuff we make. We’re super aware of the movies we’ve made in the past. For us, as we go forward, it’s how do we make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness different from Thor: Love and Thunder, different from Wakanda Forever, different from The Marvels, different from Ms. Marvel, different from Hawkeye. There is a lot of stuff.”

