Marvel Producer Nate Moore Promises Black Panther 2 Will Do Right By Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

Black Panther become a global phenomenon when it hit theaters in 2018, reaching box office highs and cementing its characters as instant favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of super heroes. Many of the characters would go on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before going on for the currently in-production sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the film faced a tragic setback when T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 following his private battle with colon cancer. For Black Panther producer Nate Moore and the rest of the team currently at work on Wakanda Forever, it is important to honor the things Boseman brought to and enjoyed about the Black Panther legacy.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on a production hiatus as Letitia Wright recovers from an injury on set. “There’s plenty for us to be doing,” Moore pointed out on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, an interview taking place to discuss his work on the recently released Eternals. “Coogler’s back and he’s a great partner,” he added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was no way to talk about the film without addressing the tragic loss of the crew’s inspiration and leading man, Boseman. “I think this movie has different sort of pressure on it, obviously, with the loss of Chadwick, which was unexpected and unprecedented in a way narratively, to figure out how to deal with,” Moore admitted. “So beyond, ‘Hey, we want to make a big, fun time,’ and people of the first movie, it’s how do we sort of do right by his legacy and tell a story that isn’t exploitative, which we would never, ever do, but builds on the things that he loved about the property and builds on the things that he brought to the property in a way that is enjoyable, feels real, feels earned, feels organic. Because I think we’re going to see the movie in two lenses, pure entertainment, but also cathartic. And we have to be conscious of both of those lenses as we’re making it.”

Moore has now produced Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Eternals. He also serves as VP of Production and Development at Marvel Studios. In other words, he knows a thing or two about all of the upcoming projects set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As for which film he’s most excited about, it’s hard to stray from the project he is working on directly on, though he has reasons to be excited for all of them.

“That’s hard to say,” Moore said. “I mean, I would be lying if I didn’t want people to be most excited about Black Panther 2, just because that’s what I’m thinking about 24 hours a day. But no, but I think everything is becoming more different. And that’s something we talk a lot about. And again, for better or for worse what Eternals is doing, is showing you that we can do different kinds of things. Because we’re quite aware of how much stuff we make. We’re super aware of the movies we’ve made in the past. For us, as we go forward, it’s how do we make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness different from Thor: Love and Thunder, different from Wakanda Forever, different from The Marvels, different from Ms. Marvel, different from Hawkeye. There is a lot of stuff.”

For more insights from Moore, be sure to listen to his interesting and enthusiastic perspectives in Episode 44 of ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero. Links are below!

Are you excited for Captain America 4? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date but Moore’s most recent project, Eternals, is now playing in theaters.