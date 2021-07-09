Black Widow Star Rachel Weisz Reveals Top-Secret Intel on Marvel Co-Stars in New Promo

✖

Now that Black Widow is nearly upon us, Rachel Weisz is spilling all the tea on her Widow co-stars. In a new promotional spot for Marvel's social channels, Weisz answers a series of questions about her colleagues on the set of the spy thriller. After saying Scarlett Johansson researched her character the most out of anyone on the cast, Weisz said she'd be the one to break character most while filming.

When it comes to on-set pranksters, Weisz said no one could top David Harbour for his antics. "David Harbour is kind of of the living embodiment of prankiness," the actor said in the spot.

Weisz then goes through and answers a handful of other questions, all of which you can see below.

"She is a Black Widow. She's been trained as a Black Widow spy, she's a highly-skilled spy and scientist," Weisz previously said of her character on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "She runs kind of, well, a pig farm. That's where the family have met me [in the clip], at my scientific lab where I also keep pigs which I experiment on."

Marvel's synopsis for Black Widow can be found below.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Weisz joins Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and William Hurt in the flick. Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

