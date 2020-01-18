Black Widow LEGO Set Teases Epic Helicopter Chase

Now under four months away, the marketing push for Black Widow is well underway. Days after getting a second trailer, Funko unveiled its first batch of toys for the movie — one, of which, appears to include a spoiler — and now, a LEGO set has surfaced potentially giving more details to the fans interested in the flick.

Shared by Redditor u/AJ192, the first LEGO set from the movie is called “Black Widow’s Helicopter Chase” and features Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Taskmaster as they give chase. We’ve seen snippets of the use of a helicopter in both trailers we’ve gotten and judging by the box design, this chase happens in that particular sequence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the set, the three characters each get their own mini-fig, Romanoff in her traditional black suit while Belova is in the white suit we’ve seen in the trailer, complete with a green tactical vest. Taskmaster, on the other hand, vaguely resembles what we’ve seen in the trailers, coming with a makeshift shield and sword combo. The villain’s mini-fig also comes with a black hood instead of the blue, white, and orange one we’ve seen, likely due to LEGO cutting costs and re-using standard pieces.

It should be noted that sometimes LEGO sets have virtually nothing to do with the movie. Like for Avengers: Infinity War, they included Hulk busting out of the Hulkbuster and for Endgame, they had a few sets that never did end up resembling anything from the movie. That said, we’ve already seen some footage from this scene in particular so there’s no reason to believe fans won’t get the moment in the theatrical release.

With the new trailer, Marvel also released an updated synopsis for the movie, which you can read below.

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.” –Marvel Studios

Black Widow hit theaters May 1st.

