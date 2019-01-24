‘The Punisher’ Showrunner Wants To Do A ‘Blade’ TV Series

The world of superhero entertainment is ever-growing, and if one Marvel showrunner gets his way — it could have another addition. ComicBook.com caught up with The Punisher showrunner Steve Lightfoot, who revealed he’d love the chance to write a show featuring the Nightstalker himself — Blade.

Though the character has already appeared in a trilogy of live-action feature films, Lightfoot thinks the property might end up better as a television show.

“I think, again, this is just me, I have zero idea where any of these things are, but I’m a big Blade fan,” Lightfoot reflects. “I would always be excited to see that one done for TV, I think you could do an amazing television version of that.”

Naturally, Blade’s certainly a character that’d go over well with fans. With the darker tones of the Marvel shows that have recently been on Netflix, that could certainly be a platform for the Blade show to be on.

Either way, Blade trilogy star Wesley Snipes is still hopeful to pursue the character further. According to an interview last fall, Snipes says some things could be in the works.

“There are a lot of conversations going around right now and we’re very blessed to have the enthusiasm and interest in something coming from that world again,” Snipes explained back in August. “We’ve created two projects that fit perfectly into this world and, when people see them, I think they’re only going to have a problem with deciding which one they love the most.”

Snipes ended up portraying Eric Brooks in a set of films in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Arguably some of the earliest modern feature films to touch on the superhero genre, the first two flicks — Blade and Blade II — performed decently enough at the box office for the time, grossing $131.2 million and $155 million respectively. Blade: Trinity, on the other hand, finished grossing just $128.9

The Punisher Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.