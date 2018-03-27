Brie Larson Shares Another New ‘Captain Marvel’ Training Video

Brie Larson is taking her Captain Marvel training seriously, and it shows in her latest training video.

The Captain Marvel star will be taking to the skies in her upcoming solo film, and her training regimen is no joke. Her latest video shows her doing a number of pushups in the gym, but what’s more impressive is the two sets of heavy chains draped around her back as she does them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get an idea of how heavy they are as they hit the ground with each pushup, and you can watch the whole video in the post below. The video was captioned with “Getting stronger is a process I’m committed to showing up for everyday. 💖💪💖”

The previous training video focused on her back and shoulders, as she did several pull-ups. From her post she’s been training like this for 9 months, tagging that post “mondaymotivation.

Fans can expect more posts like these in the coming days most likely, as production has officially started on Captain Marvel. It started earlier this year, where fans first caught a glimpse at the Captain Marvel costume, but that was only a temporary thing to qualify for a credit

“The film stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.”

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.