‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan Celebrates Bucky’s Birthday

One hundred and two years ago, one Bucky Barnes entered this Earth. The character’s real-life counterpart, actor Sebastian Stan, took a moment earlier in the day to celebrate the character’s milestone birthday.

Taking to Instagram, shared a picture of Barnes from Captain America: The First Avenger, paying tribute to the character he plays on the silver screen.

Though the character’s birthday is March 10, 1917, Barnes didn’t first appear in comics until Captain America Comics #1 (March 1941), after he was created by legendary creators Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. It wasn’t until 2005 that Bucky was revived and transformed into The Winter Soldier, the iteration of the character seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today.

As it stands now, Bucky was a victim of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. While he ended up dusted, chances are the character will be back when the Avengers fix the timeline in Avengers: Endgame. Stan has previously said he’s unsure whether or not he’ll appear in the upcoming blockbuster.

“When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don’t even know if I’m in [Avengers 4],” Stan said.

“What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don’t know. There were things that we shot that were never gonna’ make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing.”

Outside of the movies, Stan has been rumored to reprise the role of Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in a spin-off series featuring his character and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

