‘Captain America’ Gets a ‘Man of Steel’ Style Trailer

Chris Evans’ portrayal of Captain Americais on plenty of people’s minds right now, and a fan-made trailer puts that in a new context.

Last month, Youtuber Mr. Krepshus shared a video, which recuts footage of Evans’ Steve Rogers across the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a Man of Steel-themed trailer. You can check it out above.

Besides just being a good fan edit – particularly, with the use of Hans Zimmer’s Superman theme – there are a couple interesting layers to the video. For one thing, Evans is planning on leaving the MCU after Avengers 4, something that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill may or may not be doing with the DC Extended Universe.

Cavill’s maybe-exit has also made some suggest that he play one of Steve Rogers’ foils, Captain Britain, in the MCU, although there’s no telling if that would ever become a reality.

Evans’ departure, however, has a bit more finality to it, at least judging by a heartfelt tweet Evans shared on Thursday.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview earlier this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is available on digital. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.