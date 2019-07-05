Perfect Captain America Tribute Video Set to “Old Town Road” Goes Viral

Lil Nas X has seen his star rise faster than just about any other musician in recent memory thanks to the breakout success of his hit song “Old Town Road.” Part of what’s made the song such a big hit is the way it’s been used in so many fan videos and even official advertising — and in honor of the 4th of July, one Marvel fans has given “Old Town Road” a new video mashup that has immediately gone viral.

Take a look for yourself in video below, which uses “Old Town Road” for this awesome tribute to Chris Evans’ Captain America:

in honor of steve roger’s birthday today i’d like to bring back the single most american video i have ever made……i love my favorite american boy and the owner of america’s greatest ass. thank u chris evans for my life pic.twitter.com/uLX5i5U5y7 — gabi (@harleivy) July 4, 2019

As per video editor @harleivy (you get that Gotham City Sirens reference?):

There are a lot of mashup videos out there, so what is it that has made this one go so viral, so fast? Well, the timeliness of the July 4th holiday coincides with Marvel fans’ current sense of nostalgia over Chris Evan’s Captain America, following the character’s retirement in Avengers: Endgame. But while timing and luck are definitely key, it can’t be understated just what a good job they did.

The editing on this video is simply excellent. Most mashups just try to marry footage with the lyrics and beats of the accompanying song; this video gets far more ambitious by matching the beats of “Old Town Road” to the sound effects of Captain America’s shield. It’s pretty sick how well the editing works, with scenes of Cap in battle ranging from Captain America: The First Avenger all the way through Avengers: Endgame, including most of the coolest sequences of Cap using his shield for those signature ricochet attacks. In fact, this video maybe more of a highlight reel for Cap’s shield, as it also gets major showcase for its ability to work as a landing pad or an actual, you know, shield.

With the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, it’s now up to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon to fill the next highlight reel of Captain America action. Are you ready for that?

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgame hitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.