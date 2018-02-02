Here’s Who Makes Captain America’s New Shield In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

With Captain America’s new Avengers: Infinity War shield being revealed on Thursday, it appears the creator of his new protective buffer has also surfaced: Black Panther‘s sister Shuri.

Shuri actress Letitia Wright confirmed her character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War while talking to ComicBook.com at a press event for Black Panther. “It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Wright said of the experience. “I can’t say who but it was amazing.”

While she can’t say “who” she interacted with on the Avengers set, it seems clear Wright and Captain America actor Chris Evans will have crossed paths. The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War sees Captain America emerging from the shadows only to ultimately find himself in Wakanda. While there, Wakanda’s king T’Challa is quick to order his people to “get this man a shield.” Black Panther comic book fans eager to see the movie already know Shuri is one of the most tech-savvy characters in the Marvel Universe and her live-action counterpart will follow a similar path.

Having a room full of gadgets and technology in Wakanda, Shuri is the only logical explanation when describing the identity of the creator of Captain America’s new shield!

Check out the shield as revealed in toy form below.

Furthermore, it doesn’t appear Wright had any interactions with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark or Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon while working on Infinity War. When prompted with the idea of tech-swapping conversations between the three science geeks, Wright sounded eager to make it happen rather than recounting something which had already occurred on set. “I think that needs to happen,” Wright said. “Talk to [Kevin] Feige, man. Tell him to organize that. That would be amazing!”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.