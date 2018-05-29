‘Captain Marvel’: 10 Things We Really Want to See in the Movie

Captain Marvel is finally hitting the big screen next year as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are more than a few things we want to see make it from the comics to the Marvel Studios film.

This list features a little bit of everything, and before we begin, we do understand that some of these choices aren’t going to be feasible with the ’90s setting and pre-Avengers 4. That said, Marvel has a quality track record of changing things up from the comics while keeping the heart of them intact, so they could very well put their own spin on these concepts and make them work in the setting.

With that out of the way, it’s time for the fun stuff, and with Captain Marvel‘s bonkers history there are more than a few things to choose from. Things like Mar-Vell’s introduction have already been confirmed, as Jude Law will be playing that role in the film. The same goes for the Skrulls and the Kree, two important parts of the Marvel universe that will get some shine in this film, though the latter did get some spotlight in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

Other parts of the movie are a bit mysterious, like who Lashana Lynch will be playing. Being in the early days of SHIELD, Nick Fury and Agent Phil Coulson will also be making appearances, but that doesn’t mean the film won’t introduce new aspects of their canon into the MCU lore.

The film will also probably not completely take place in the past, as inevitably it has to show just what Captain Marvel‘s been doing this whole time while Thanos has been shaping the Earth (and the universe) into his vision, and it will be the first time we see her take on the mantle of Captain Marvel and get her comics-based costume.

Thing is, as long as we hear her say something like “bad call buttmunch” we’ll probably be happy, but here are 10 other things we want to see when Captain Marvel hits the big screen.

Chewie the Flerken

One of the most important things the film needs is Captain Marvel’s favorite kitty, Chewie, though we would be amazed to see a comics-accurate adaptation of the lovable furball.

Well, actually, lovable is only accurate if your name is Carol Danvers, as Chewie doesn’t always get along with other people. In the comics, Chewie appears at first like any normal (but mildly aggressive) cat, but it is revealed later that Chewie is actually part of an alien race known as the Flerken, which all take the appearance of cats until threatened, in which case the tentacles and crazy teeth come out.

Yeah, it’s a bit gnarly if you’re on Chewie’s bad side, but her powerset is pretty impressive if we’re honest. Flerken have the ability to store things in little pocket-sized dimensions, including toothy mouths and large amounts of eggs, which Chewie had, resulting in 117 little Flerken for Carol to take care of.

So yes, Chewie is important, and we want her to make her big-screen debut in Captain Marvel.

Oh, and yes, that means we definitely want to see Chewie versus Rocket Raccoon in the sequel, which is one of the funniest showdowns ever.

Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau, who has gone by codenames like Pulsar, Spectrum, and Photon in the comics, could actually have a really great chance to show up in Captain Marvel and could end up being played by Lashana Lynch.

Rambeau is a good friend of Carol’s in the comics, having interacted with her during her time on the Ultimates and on her various business ventures. The two have a nice chemistry in the books, as Rambeau will often tell Danvers exactly how it is in a blunt way that Danvers needs from time to time.

Rambeau also went by Captain Marvel for much of her career. In fact, there’s a great sequence between Rambeau and Danvers after she starts using the name, something that didn’t exactly sit right with Rambeau. While no one will likely hold the name before Danvers other than Mar-Vell in the MCU, we do hope a nod is made somewhere in her (possible) introduction.

Rambeau is quite powerful, even next to Captain Marvel, and has the ability to change into any form of light or energy. That means electricity, ultraviolet radiation, microwaves, and even gamma rays can be utilized by Rambeau, though if she does show up in Captain Marvel she might not have her powers yet. Seems like a good set up for the sequel right?

Statue of Liberty Pad

Carol’s had a few places to call home over the years, including one in outer space on the Alpha Flight space station, but there’s one more place that is even more memorable.

That would be the Statue of Liberty, which Carol lived in during Kelly Sue Deconnicks’ run on the series. More specifically, her apartment was at the top of the statue. Where most people just hope to glimpse the skyline from the crown of lady liberty, Danvers lived there full time after being given the key to the city and the statue by Mayor J. Jonah Jameson.

Is it practical? Not at all, but it would be an amazing visual in the movie and would make sense in a way to keep her hidden in plain sight by Nick Fury and SHIELD.

Psyche-Magnitron and Yon-Rogg

Other than Mar-Vell, there are two other entities that play a big part in Captain Marvel’s origin.

Those entities would be the Psyche-Magnitron and Commander Yon-Rogg. Yon-Rogg is a Kree commander that grew jealous of the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, so much so that he essentially tried to assassinate him several times, and one of those ended up giving Mar-Vell his trademark Earth name Captain Marvel.

Yon-Rogg would constantly try to manipulate and get Mar-Vell killed, and at one point he kidnaps Carol Danvers. Yon-Rogg uses the Psyche-Magnitron to summon a Mandroid to attack Mar-Vell, but the fight ends up overloading the device, and the radiation subsequently ends up changing Danvers’ DNA as well as granting her wish to be a superhero and ultimately gives her powers.

The two are a big part of her origin, so we would love to see either of them show up in live-action. While his role has not been announced yet, it is easy to see Ben Mendelsohn filling this part.

Alpha Flight

In recent years, Carol has led the long-running Marvel team called Alpha Flight, and it has resulted in some amazing moments.

Now, the team won’t likely be fully introduced in Captain Marvel’s origin story, but even a nod or a reference to them existing would do the trick. In a perfect world though we would love to see Sasquatch, Puck, and Aurora make an appearance.

The chemistry between Danvers and Alpha Flight quickly became a highlight of the series, especially the relationship that developed between Danvers and Puck. If we had to pick one Alpha Flight member to make the cut, it would be him, as he ends up being the Logan to her Natasha, and the two make quite the duo.

If you wanted to save it for the end of the film, you could always show the construction of the Alpha Flight space station, which becomes Captain Marvel’s de facto home for a while in the comics.

Tracy or Helen Cobb

There’s simply too much history behind Captain Marvel to fit in one movie, so obviously we can’t have everything. If it is a choice though, we definitely have one or two names to throw into the hat.

The first would be Tracy Burke, a journalist that ends up working for Danvers during her time as a magazine editor. They end up developing a unique but endearing relationship as Burke battles failing health in later issues, and Burke helps Danvers grow as a character in a myriad of ways.

The same can be said for Helen Cobb, a pilot that inspires Carol in the comics. The two end up having a strange adventure together at one point in the books, and while that would probably not fit in the movie, the relationship between them could be a great source for character development.

In either case, there are plenty of positives, and we hope at least one of these characters makes the cut.

Spider-Woman

This one is probably the wish that just simply can’t happen, at least without some behind the scenes deals being made, but who knows, where there is a will there’s a way right?

We’re talking about Captain Marvel’s very best friend Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman. Drew is Carol’s bestie in the books, and the two often interact in hilarious ways even during the more epic adventures. Whether on the phone, in person, or over coffee at a diner, Danvers and Drew’s witty and sarcastic banter would be right at home in the MCU, and Brie Larson could certainly hold her own in that regard.

Unfortunately, Spider-Woman is currently owned by Sony (as they own the Spider-Man universe and character film rights), but the good news is they already gave Marvel Studios the ability to use Spider-Man in a previous deal. They are set on starting their own universe of course, but Spider-Woman isn’t someone that has the star power of a Venom or Black Cat even, and it would behoove Sony to have the character built up by Marvel so they can use her later on.

Fingers crossed!

Ms. Marvel Introduction

Marvel already tipped their hat at this possibility when they said they were looking at developing a Ms. Marvel project after Captain Marvel lands in theaters, and we would love to see her introduced by film’s end.

Kamala Kahn is a hero directly inspired by Captain Marvel in the comics, and having some sort of tag scene at the end of the film would be the perfect place to showcase a brand new hero. Fans have already started picturing it, as Kamala typically had Captain Marvel posters on her wall.

It seriously writes itself, so c’mon Marvel, make it happen! If you want to know more about Ms. Marvel, make sure to check out our handy-dandy guide!

Bean or Wendy

Again, choices have to be made when it comes to supporting characters, and we’ve got two that would make great additions.

The first is Wendy Kawasaki, who ends up becoming Danvers’ personal assistant during her tenure as Alpha Flight leader. Wendy is hilarious, and her interactions with Danvers are priceless. While she is a bit unsure of herself at times, she is a valuable member of the team, ultimately becoming someone Danvers relies upon.

Another option is the Hala Child Nine, though Carol calls her Bean. Bean is a refugee of Hala who Carol saves from a psychotic doctor and her bounty hunter Mim unit, and the two form a sweet friendship that puts Carol in more of a parental role. Bean eventually becomes a being of pure energy, and can only be seen and heard by Carol.

That’s a lot to fit into an origin film mind you, but we would love for Marvel to at least set the table for her introduction in the sequel.

Abigail Brand

If the Earth has SHIELD, space has SWORD, and you can’t have that without Abigail Brand.

The character has been a highlight of various books over the years, but she resurfaced in Captain Marvel, and the results have been fantastic. Her pragmatic and blunt nature pair quite well with Captain Marvel’s at times brash and more instinctual reaction to things and that makes for some great comedic moments.

Brand and Danvers both change as their friendship develops, and putting Brand in place in the origin film can open up tons of things in the space sector of the MCU, and give that section of the world its own monitoring agency.

All right, those are our picks, but let us know what you want to see in the comments!